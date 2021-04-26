$170,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $170,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $230,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $952.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

