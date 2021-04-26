$172.72 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $172.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.50 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $707.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

