$176.63 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce sales of $176.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $737.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $745.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $772.70 million to $781.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

