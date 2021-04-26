$185.45 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $185.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.10 million. Paylocity reported sales of $171.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $627.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $195.40 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.92, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.32.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

