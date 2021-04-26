$187.31 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post sales of $187.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.75 million. GoPro posted sales of $119.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $117,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.