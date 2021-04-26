$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post sales of $19.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.76 million to $19.80 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $16.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $95.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $110.48 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

KIDS opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

