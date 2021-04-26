$195.66 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $195.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $196.20 million. Knowles posted sales of $152.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $860.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -526.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

