$197.69 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $197.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $204.60 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $190.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $882.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $975.07 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $993.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.12 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

