197,035 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000. Norges Bank owned 0.46% of Matson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

