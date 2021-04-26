1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,915 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONEM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 593,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,537. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

