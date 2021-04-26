$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,411,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $256.33. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.