$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $14.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

