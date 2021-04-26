$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $228.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.79 million to $241.71 million. Groupon posted sales of $374.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $960.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Groupon stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

