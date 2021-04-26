234,700 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 825,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

