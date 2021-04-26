23,556 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of CELH opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.98 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

