249,500 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 249,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.11 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

