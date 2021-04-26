25,000 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.55. 943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.30 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.