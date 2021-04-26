250,000 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $30,910,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $18,130,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $16,104,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,290,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,175,000.

OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

