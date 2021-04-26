251,478 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of 1st Source as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

