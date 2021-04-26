$253.68 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report sales of $253.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.80 million. Redfin reported sales of $191.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. Redfin has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.28 and a beta of 1.96.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.