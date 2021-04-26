$254.53 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $254.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.10 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.97 million to $898.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $86.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

