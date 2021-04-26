$263.98 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $263.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.07 million. HubSpot posted sales of $198.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.16.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $564.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $139.86 and a 1-year high of $564.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

