279,672 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,309,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

NXPI opened at $201.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

