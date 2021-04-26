282,807 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 282,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,155,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.46% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.