$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.