$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.