$3.95 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $3.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $7.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $67.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

