317,117 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $21.14. 34,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,760. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

