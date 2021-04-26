34,600 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. DocuSign makes up 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $224.97 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

