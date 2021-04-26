$355.66 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post $355.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.13 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $22,752,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $45.71 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

