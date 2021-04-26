375,020 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRA. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE:KRA opened at $38.89 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.