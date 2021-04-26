$392.27 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $392.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.40 million. SPX posted sales of $369.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPXC opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.