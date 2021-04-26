3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 598,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of 3D Systems worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in 3D Systems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE DDD opened at $22.18 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

