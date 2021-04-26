$445.44 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $445.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.32 million to $482.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $502.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

