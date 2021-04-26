$454.47 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577 shares of company stock worth $349,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in UniFirst by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $230.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.