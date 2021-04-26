$46.43 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post $46.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Model N posted sales of $39.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Model N by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

