4NEW Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,149.45 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $80,149.45 and approximately $4,528.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

