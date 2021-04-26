4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.76 million and $797,484.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

