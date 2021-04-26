5,000 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.11 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

