518,517 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 518,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Griffon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Griffon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

