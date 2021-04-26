$522.24 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $522.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Waters reported sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

