$53.47 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $53.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $214.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

