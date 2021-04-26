$535.79 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $535.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.10 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $517.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.08.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $296.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

