$59.05 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $59.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

