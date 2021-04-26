$6.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $29.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $31.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

