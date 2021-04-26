6 Meridian Acquires 26,820 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.43% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 3,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,395. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.