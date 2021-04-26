6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 58,244 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,775. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

