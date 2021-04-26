6 Meridian Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 1.70% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 163,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000.

Shares of PGHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.11. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,956. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.