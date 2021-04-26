6 Meridian Buys 13,137 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. 140,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,046,781. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

