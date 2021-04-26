6 Meridian Buys 502 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $245.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.