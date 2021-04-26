6 Meridian Buys 5,098 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.15. 33,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.